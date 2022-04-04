Reedsburg family welcomes home stolen puppy

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - With a whole lot of love and hugs, a Reedsburg family welcomed home their Cavapoo puppy over the weekend.

Owner Kraig Knudson says he and his wife Julie picked up Maybel in downtown Chicago on Saturday night. Maybel was stolen in an armed robbery in Lake Delton back on March 23.

Missing Lake Delton 16-month-old cavapoo (Lake Delton Police Department)

According to the Lake Delton Police Lieutenant William Laughlin, the person with the dog contacted the owners directly.

Knudson says they worked with Lake Delton Police after receiving the tip

Lake Delton Police say they are still looking for the suspects. There remains an active investigation into their whereabouts and the other armed robberies from March 23.

