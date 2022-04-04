News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County text-to-911 service unveiled, voice call still preferred method

(WAFB)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County residents needing 911 assistance can now text for help. The feature should be used if the caller is not able to speak out loud if it would put the caller in danger, deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech impaired.

People using text to 911 should text in English without using slang. The text should include the reason for needing help and the location.

It is a crime to text or call 9-1-1 with a false report. Prank-texters can be located. If you do not receive a text response from 9-1-1, try to contact 9- 1-1 another way.

Photos and videos cannot be texted.

Advocates say the feature will be helpful for those experiencing domestic abuse.

