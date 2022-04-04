Local companies ‘Adopt a Classroom’ through United Way of Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 58 kindergarten classrooms are getting some help learning how to read this month.

It’s part of the United Way of Marathon County’s “Adopt a Classroom” project. 30 local companies are adopting kindergarten classrooms by giving them hands-on literacy lessons. Greenheck, Aspirus, and Associated Bank are a few of the contributing companies.

”So this is a big project for our company partners where they’re building these kits before going into the schools and then leading the project with the students,” said Elizabeth Robinson, a volunteer engagement coordinator for the United Way of Marathon County.

The kindergarten classrooms across six local school districts will be receiving literacy kits and seed growing kits. The kits will be assembled by the corporate partners before they are sent to the classrooms.

“Then our volunteers will visit the classrooms and actually go through the literacy kit, read the story with the students and help them assemble their garden in a glove project,” said Tiffany Arnold, a resource development director for the United Way of Marathon County.

After reading to the kids, the volunteers will walk the students through the “garden in a glove” project.

”They get a plastic glove and they tuck cotton balls that are moistened and then seeds into each of the fingers of the glove,” said Robinson.

The students will put the gloves in the classroom window and watch them grow.

“And so it’s something that continues beyond just that one day with the volunteers in the classroom,” said Robinson.

Katelyn Landerman is a teacher at Weston Elementary School. This is her 5th year in the project.

“The kids like to get their hands dirty. You know, there’s dirt everywhere and so it’s a great experience for them,” said Landerman.

Landerman said it gets the kids to engage with the project even outside of school.

“I mean the best thing is to always see the kid’s excitement. So when we’re able to, you know, partner with these outside community members, and have them come in and the experience that these kids might not always have outside of school is really great as well,” said Landerman.

