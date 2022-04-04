News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast: Coming Together at the Right Time

After making a thrilling run through the postseason last year, Marathon baseball’s Jaden Koeller and Grant Warren hope to recapture some of that magic ahead of their new season.
Podcast Image
Podcast Image(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon baseball even surprised themselves last year with a storybook run through the postseason all the way to state. Anchored by a group of big bats and a tight-knit roster, the team is itching to reignite that magic again this year,

Ben Helwig talks with two of the leaders on the Marathon squad Jaden Koeller and Grant Warren about keeping that spirit alive and their goals for their upcoming season.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire
Accessory Dwelling Unit
Stevens Point one step closer to allowing accessory dwelling units
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip

Latest News

Hannah Trzinkski lays down a bunt at a Pacelli softball practice.
Pacelli softball looks to live up to high expectations
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) goes to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso...
Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central
Interview with Mayor-Elect Lois TeStrake 4/5/2022
Motivated by a Bitter Ending 4/5/2022
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino pauses behind home plat during the first inning of a...
Brewers’ Severino blames infertility issues for 80-game suspension
Mitchell and Schuerman's families have been friends for a long time.
Hello, My Name Is: Mason Mitchell & Abby Schuerman