News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Gas prices fall for second straight week

FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the second straight week, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the average gas price is $4.17 per gallon, according to data compiled from more than 11 million price reports across the country.

A week ago, the average gas price was $4.23 per gallon.

Though prices have fallen this week, the national average is up 25.5 cents from a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said the fall in prices this week was a result of two factors.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand,” Haan said in a news release. “Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
generic fatal fire
Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire
Jordan Rd, Town of Hull house fire
No injuries reported in Portage County house fire
Accessory Dwelling Unit
Stevens Point one step closer to allowing accessory dwelling units
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip

Latest News

Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
Biden to speak to trade union national conference
Breaking news
2 dead following Stratford area fire, homicide investigation underway