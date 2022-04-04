Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire

SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old woman whose body was found in a town of Saratoga home following a fire has been identified as Christina Romanski.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the fire started in the home’s kitchen, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

Romanski’s cause of death remains under investigation. Investigators said autopsy results could take several weeks.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Saratoga Fire, Nekoosa Fire, Port Edwards Fire, Wisconsin Rapids Fire, Grand Rapids Fire, Nekoosa Police and Wood County Sheriff Rescue.

