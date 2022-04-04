News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Authorities identify victim in town of Saratoga house fire

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old woman whose body was found in a town of Saratoga home following a fire has been identified as Christina Romanski.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said the fire started in the home’s kitchen, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

Romanski’s cause of death remains under investigation. Investigators said autopsy results could take several weeks.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Saratoga Fire, Nekoosa Fire, Port Edwards Fire, Wisconsin Rapids Fire, Grand Rapids Fire, Nekoosa Police and Wood County Sheriff Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found in a home in the town of Day on April, 6. A homicide...
2 dead following Rozellville area fire, homicide investigation underway
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Ann Retzlaff
Judge recuses himself after Annie’s Campground owner files documents to get case thrown out
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Bob Kussow has been promoted to Stevens Point Police Chief. Dana Williams will be the new...
Stevens Point names new police chief, assistant chief

Latest News

Amanda Boreen shows off one of the options at the new boutique at Marshfield Medical...
Buddy Check 7: New boutique offers special garments for oncology patients
Victims work with legislators to change restitution laws
Victims work with legislators to change restitution laws
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
(FILE) Peeps exhibit
Riverfront Arts Center “Peeps” exhibit to opens April 8
The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt is happening now at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point, Wis.
Stevens Point Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt going on now until April 17