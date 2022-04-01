News and First Alert Weather App
Voluntary testing shows low PFAS levels in Kronenwetter

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Kronenwetter said testing shows PFAS compounds were detected at concentrations below all recommended health advisory levels.

That means residents don’t need to make changes to the way they use and consume water.

“We got our numbers back today, and we are very happy,” said Village Board President Chris Voll. “Since our water comes from the Bull Junior Aquifer, I had suspected we wouldn’t have any issues with contaminated water. These low numbers allow us to move forward with our water quality improvement project. We are committed to providing our residents with quality drinking water.”

Many Wisconsin communities have been voluntarily testing for PFAS due to health concerns. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist for DHS said exposure to high levels of PFAS can increase cholesterol levels, decrease response to certain vaccines, and reduced fertility in women, among other health problems.

