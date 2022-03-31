News and First Alert Weather App
Sloppy weather brings challenges for snow removal companies

This is one of the most difficult times of year for snow removal companies, they’re trying to keep up with the changing weather.
Trucks are full of salt and crews are ready to clear ice and snow
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The back-to-back days of sloppy weather conditions are also creating a challenge for area plowing companies treating roads and parking lots. This is one of the most difficult times of year for snow removal companies, they’re trying to keep up with the changing weather.

The mix of rain, ice, and snow makes it hard for them to prepare for days like this. NewsChannel 7 talked with Revi Design on Wednesday, they said they go through double the amount of salt and ice melt than they normally use.

Often, they have to salt certain spots multiple times to remove the ice. The snow and ice storms also make it hard for them to get ready for the summer.

“It’s a challenge because one day we’re plowing and one day we’re cleaning lawn mowers and sharpening blades and ordering mulch and the next day we’re salting again and plowing, so it’s definitely a limbo day by day right now,” Revi Design Vice President Mike Jost said.

As for Wednesday night, drivers prepared their trucks with salt and had their equipment ready to go. They’re keeping an eye on the weather at all times, many drivers began plowing 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

