News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Puppy who lost his leg after a horse stepped on him is up for adoption

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.
A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption, according to an Ohio animal shelter.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, said the five and a half week old border collie mix, who’s name is Happy, was injured March 27 after a horse stepped on him and broke his left front leg.

The shelter said the veterinarian was unable to repair his leg, and had it amputated instead.

Happy will be up for adoption soon, according to the shelter.

For more information on the shelter, or to adopt Happy or one of the shelter’s other animals, you can visit From Heaven to Earth Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Breaking news
Man, 35, arrested following standoff in Marshfield
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case

Latest News

D.C. Everest Promotes Musical on Fish Fry Tour 4/1/2022
D.C. Everest Promotes Musical on Fish Fry Tour 4/1/2022
Vigil Supports Health Center Referendum 4/1/2022
Vigil Supports Health Center Referendum 4/1/2022
Supporters wave to passing drivers
Voters encouraged to say yes to referendum for new Portage County Health Care Center
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
South Carolina women top Louisville, advance to title game