Mort McBain named NCHC interim executive director

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Friday, Mort McBain will serve as North Central Health Care’s organization’s interim executive director.

McBain’s appointment follows the resignation of Jill Meschke, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The North Central Community Services Program Board will continue discussions regarding the recruitment of a permanent executive director.

McBain served as the County Administrator for Marathon County for 21 years. According to a news release, during his tenure as county administrator, he oversaw the improvement of library facilities, creation of a county-wide 911 and combined dispatch system, implementation of justice alternatives, and a capital improvement program to update various county facilities.

As the interim executive director, McBain will be responsible for the oversight of administrative functions while ensuring continued commitment to patient care, quality, and safety.

McBain has a Master’s in Public Administration and Bachelor of Science in Psychology/Sociology from Idaho State University.

