Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health in need of young talent

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The health care industry in Wisconsin is in desperate need of more workers. In central Wisconsin, it’s no different. Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health both say they are scrambling for more help. Marshfield and Aspirus are mostly losing people to other careers or retirement.

They said there are not enough young people entering the field. A shortage of workers is being seen nationwide. In the health care industry, it’s nothing new, but COVID-19 has made the problem worse.

“It’s not specific to the pandemic, I think that the pandemic has exacerbated it,” Talent Acquisition and Workforce Planning Director Heidi Kramer said.

Marshfield Clinic has many openings for jobs including doctors, customer service, and food and nutrition. The biggest need is registered nurses. Many have left the industry feeling burnt out, and Marshfield is doing everything they can to keep people around.

“We have been offering flexible scheduling options, there’s not going to be any quick fix and there isn’t one tool that is going to work in the toolbox,” Kramer said.

Marshfield is also offering for folks to work remote. The shortage of help is putting more stress on the workers that stay, taking on more responsibility than usual.

“Our current teams are working above and beyond to ensure that our patient care needs are being met,” Kramer said.

At Aspirus, they’re no different, maintaining staff has been a challenge. They say they are giving more incentives for people to join and stay in the health care industry.

“We want people to feel like they belong, we want them to know that we support them, that we value them, that we want them to grow, that we want to give them the tools they need to be successful,” Aspirus Talent Mobility Program Specialist Mason Heldt said.

According to health care experts, the lack of new and young blood is hurting the industry. To hopefully fix the problem, Marshfield and Aspirus are working more with high schools and colleges, offering everything from apprenticeships to meet and greets.

“We need people who are caring people, people who are enthusiastic about the field and looking to care for others. We need some wonderful nurses coming into the field,” said Aspirus Registered Nurse Allison Ress.

Marshfield and Aspirus said it’s all hands on deck to solve this issue.

Follow this link if you’re interested in opportunities at Marshfield Clinic: https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/careers

Follow these links if you’re interested in opportunities at Aspirus Health: student placement programs, nursing careers or other health care career opportunities.

