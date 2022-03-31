News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Chamber announces details for 41st annual DairyFest

Marshfield Dairyfest
Marshfield Dairyfest(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Details for the 41st annual DairyFest were released Thursday.

This year, Dairyfest kicks off Friday, June 3. The Dairyfest Breakfast is the first event. Typically, 2,000 people attend. The first 1,000 attendees will get to take home a commemorative, ceramic coffee mug.

Later that day, Picnic in the Park will be held back in Columbia Park. People can bring a lunch or buy lunch from food trucks. There will also be Children’s games and activities and the Marshfield Civic Band will also perform.

On Saturday, siblings Ashley McCauley and Jordan Wolf will make a run for the World Record Book for tallest stilts. Additional fun activities include a traditional parade, pie and ice cream social at Upham Mansion, downtown scavenger hunt, learn about the latest in advances it the agriculture and dairy industry at Ag Innovation Alley, see the Spudmobile, and more family activities in the Wenzel Plaza for Center City Fun Day, and food trucks galore to tempt everyone’s taste buds.

Saturday evening, Nutz Deep II will have an outdoor beer garden and music. In addition, there will be a softball tournament, and disc golf tournament as well.

Organizers’ aid activities, dates, times, and locations will be updated in the coming weeks. Dairyfest 2022 is June 3-4.

This year’s theme is “Lookin’ Back and Moovin’ Forward.” For a complete list of activities go to www.marshfieldchamber.com.

