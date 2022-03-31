Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

BEVENT

The Bevent Lions Club Pancake Breakfast is Sunday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Ladislaus Parish. The breakfast is an all-you-can-eat pancakes breakfast. It includes potato and regular pancakes, sausage, applesauce, assorted cheese, syrup, milk, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost is $10 for 12 years and older, $5 for 6-12 years old. The church is located at 173141 State Highway 153 in Hatley.

MEDFORD

WKEB Comedy Night is Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre. There will be three comedians Dan Deibert, Mike Mercury, and Bryan Miller. Shows at 7 p.m .and 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $22 each.

MERRILL

The Merrill Children’s Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smith Center. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. Presented by Merrill Park and Recreation Department and Merrill Police Department. The Smith Center is located at 1100 Marc Dr.

PLOVER

The 48th Annual Stevens Point Festival of the Arts will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at O’so Brewing Company, 1800 Plover Rd. There will be 40 art and craft booths. There is a kids art zone in the upper mezzanine. Click here for more information.

SPENCER

The 10th annual Spring Fever Dance will be held Saturday at the Olde Village Hall, located at 117 E Clark St. Guests must be 21 or older. The dance benefits Spencers Kids Group; a non-profit organization working to provide supervised activities and a safe place for all students in the Spencer School District while providing a facility for use by area families and organizations. Tickets are $25 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. The dance is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

STEVENS POINT

The 20th annual Spring Home Party and Craft Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Stevens Point. The event is located at 1001 Amber Ave. Click here for event details.

WAUSAU

The Wausau Eagles Club will host Moonshine Bingo from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Hall doors open at 5 p.m. Sales are at 6 p.m. Cost is $20. Daubers must be used. The Eagles Club is located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau. Participants must be 21 or older.

Clay Corner Studio will hold Storytime for Preschoolers from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday. Class cost is $15. The paints are kid-friendly and washable. Children will read a book, paint a piece to go with the book and have some toddler/ preschool level fun. Click here for more information.

The Messiah: Community Easter Concert is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The concert is free, but attendees still need to reserve tickets. Click here to get tickets. The concert event features the Wausau Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daniel Larson, and a full choir of local voices performing George Frideric Handel’s exhilarating masterpiece, including the powerful Hallelujah chorus. First performed in 1742, Messiah has, over the ages, become connected most often to Christmas. But Handel originally conceived the work for Easter and its 1742 premiere in Dublin occurred in the spring of that year, during Lent.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

WGLX radio will present ‘Bob and Tom’ favorites Auggie Smith and David Dyer. Tickets at the door for general admission are $25 and up-front Reserved are $35. The show is at the Ridge’s Golf Course, located at 2311 Griffith Ave. Click here for details.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold Easter for Kids on Sunday from 9-11:45 a.m. The event is for children ages 3-10. Baby sitting is provided. The church is located at 311 14th Ave. S. in Wisconsin Rapids. Click here to register.

WITTENBERG

Children can have their photo taken with the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Premier Portraits by Patience. The cost is $10 per child. The studio is located at 500 West College Ave. The event is walk-in only. Click here for more details.

