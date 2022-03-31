Driving instructor shares tips to help manage slippery road conditions

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The owner and instructor for CW Driving School in Schofield is sharing tips for drivers when heading out on slippery roads.

Neal Gavinski said one of the most important lessons he teaches in hazardous weather conditions is to leave at least a three-quarter car length between your car and the car ahead of you. He said that’s not only because you may catch ice while coming to a stop or intersection, but also in case a car behind you catches ice and pushes you. That space can prevent getting damage to both the front and back of your car.

“I encourage my students to keep appointments during bad weather. It’s perfect timing, to really learn to be patient and to be safe. And be a courteous driver with other people on the road next to you and to show some grace because people are going to make mistakes, you’re going to make mistakes...and be patient. I say patience is safety while you’re driving in any type of weather, especially bad weather,” he explained.

Gavinski said some students did cancel during the icy conditions Wednesday. However, he said students are going to have to learn to drive in it, since they’re most likely going to end up driving in it at some point. That’s why he encourages students to keep their appointments during slippery conditions so they can get the experience with a certified instructor.

He said he recommends people bring a shovel in their cars, in case they were to go into a ditch. The shovel can clear snow away from the tailpipe so people can run the heater while they wait to be rescued.

Gavinski noted that it’s also important to let people know when and where you are going in bad weather, so people can check up on you in case something went wrong, or its taking you longer to get somewhere than expected.

However, the most common mistake drivers make while on the road is cutting corners, Gavinski said. For example, when people are making a left turn and they’re crossing a lane, people oftentimes cut it at an angle, instead of a straight-on 90-degree angle. He said that leads to people accelerating when the car isn’t going straight on the road, which can then lead to the car ending up in the ditch.

“If you’re cutting a corner, and then you catch ice, you’re actually cutting across the lane and towards the ditch. So what you want to do is if you want to make the corner, slow the car up and then bring the car almost to a complete stop and then make a complete 90 degree turn and then bring the car forward and then you can accelerate because then your car is going in the direction you want to go which is down the street and not towards the ditch.”

He said even the most experienced drivers need to make 90-degree angled turns to make it the safest turn possible.

The best technique people can use for driving in slippery conditions is hand-over-hand steering. So one hand can control the car, while the other hand is used as a guide.

