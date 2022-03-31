News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Badgers’ star Johnny Davis declares for NBA Draft

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -As expected, Badgers star sophomore guard Johnny Davis is headed to the NBA. The Big 10 Player of the Year announced he’s declaring for the draft on ESPN’s show “NBA Today”.

The La Crosse native is expected to be a lottery pick in the June draft. Davis put together one of the great seasons in Wisconsin Basketball history, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. In addition to the conference player of the year honor, Davis was named a First Team All-American and a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Davis will almost undoubtedly become the first Badgers player selected in the draft since Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker in 2015.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Breaking news
Man, 35, arrested following standoff in Marshfield
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the...
Cole Caufield named NHL Rookie of the Month for March
UWSP softball continues to practice indoors as they await a WIAC season with high expectations.
UWSP Softball enters 2022 season with excitement, high expectations
High Expectations 3/31/2022
High Expectations 3/31/2022
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Bucks top Nets, Giannis passes Kareem for team scoring lead