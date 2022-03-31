Badgers’ star Johnny Davis declares for NBA Draft

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -As expected, Badgers star sophomore guard Johnny Davis is headed to the NBA. The Big 10 Player of the Year announced he’s declaring for the draft on ESPN’s show “NBA Today”.

The La Crosse native is expected to be a lottery pick in the June draft. Davis put together one of the great seasons in Wisconsin Basketball history, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. In addition to the conference player of the year honor, Davis was named a First Team All-American and a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Davis will almost undoubtedly become the first Badgers player selected in the draft since Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker in 2015.

