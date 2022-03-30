WPS reminds people to prep emergency kit ahead of storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The incoming winter storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power outages.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is reminding people to make sure they have an emergency kit ready. It will come in handy if there are power outages.

Some things to include in your emergency kit include flashlights, charged batteries, cell phone, blanket extra clothes, and of course food and water.

With snow and freezing rain on the way, WPS is expecting to deal with power outages throughout the area. If your power does go out, WPS encourages you to report it right away. They said to never assume WPS knows that you lost power.

“We remind customers again, we appreciate their patience. I know there was some long outages last week, we are prepared as always, we’re going to respond quickly, we’re going to respond safely to make sure we get everyone’s power back on,” WPS Spokesperson Brendan Conway said.

He said when it comes to preparing for weather like this, WPS keeps its eyes on the sky. Last week, when northcentral Wisconsin, the people in the Northwoods lost power for up to four days. WPS said that was because the ice was so heavy and tree branches continued to fall during restoration. Overall, WPS said it always prepares for severe weather when it’s forecasted.

“We always have staff available. At this point, we wait until the storm gets a little bit closer to that forecast is just a little bit tighter before we make those final decisions. But yes, if need be, we will, you know, hold people over, bring people in sooner and make sure we have those resources available.”

The best way to report an outage and stay up to date on power outages is to download the WPS app and never assume WPS knows about the outage.

Conway said it’s a good idea to have a backup generator for your home in case the outage is long-term. It’s also important to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and to check on your neighbors.

