News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wings over Wausau to feature chicken wing event

Wings over Wausau
Wings over Wausau(Wausau Events)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has added a second element to the Wings over Wausau event.

The family event was announced last fall. Wings Over Wausau will take place on June 24-25 at the Wausau Municipal Airport. This event will feature an airshow, car show, kid’s activities, live music, and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk each night. In addition, the Run the Runway 5K will take place on Saturday morning through the Southeast Side Neighborhood. Wausau Events also announced Chalkfest will be moving to the same weekend, partnered with the Wausau River District’s Sidewalk Sales.

Wausau Wings will be held on June 25. There will be various chicken wing vendors at the event, serving samples to those who purchase tickets for the competition. Each ticket will get you a punch card to taste the different wings by each vendor, then vote for your favorite at the end.

This competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wausau Airport. Attendees should use Emerson Street or Elmwood Blvd to enter the event and be directed to the Wing Competition area. Tickets purchased before May 1 are $12, after that date they are $15. For more information and tickets, click here.

If you would like to be a vendor for the wing competition, please email execdir@wausauevents.org.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle
How the land will be mapped out at the new dog park.
Why dog owners may have a new favorite place to walk their dog

Latest News

Managing the dams along the Wisconsin River to prevent flooding
Managing the dams along the Wisconsin River to prevent flooding
Gov. Evers stops in Merrill to tout $5M grant to boost telehealth services
Gov. Evers stops in Merrill to tout $5M grant to boost telehealth services
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity low in 2 counties
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday