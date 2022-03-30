Wings over Wausau to feature chicken wing event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has added a second element to the Wings over Wausau event.

The family event was announced last fall. Wings Over Wausau will take place on June 24-25 at the Wausau Municipal Airport. This event will feature an airshow, car show, kid’s activities, live music, and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk each night. In addition, the Run the Runway 5K will take place on Saturday morning through the Southeast Side Neighborhood. Wausau Events also announced Chalkfest will be moving to the same weekend, partnered with the Wausau River District’s Sidewalk Sales.

Wausau Wings will be held on June 25. There will be various chicken wing vendors at the event, serving samples to those who purchase tickets for the competition. Each ticket will get you a punch card to taste the different wings by each vendor, then vote for your favorite at the end.

This competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wausau Airport. Attendees should use Emerson Street or Elmwood Blvd to enter the event and be directed to the Wing Competition area. Tickets purchased before May 1 are $12, after that date they are $15. For more information and tickets, click here.

If you would like to be a vendor for the wing competition, please email execdir@wausauevents.org.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.