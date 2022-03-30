Why dog owners may have a new favorite place to walk their dog

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - If all goes as planned you could be walking your dog at the Village of Rothschild’s first dog park by late summer or early fall. The village administrator said many people have been eagerly waiting.

”Of all the things I’ve heard over the last couple of years, this has been number one. We’ve had people come to board meetings asking for a dog park to be built, I’ve received calls on when will a dog park be built. When I run into residents it’s what I’m asked,” said Gary Olsen, Rothschild Village Administrator.

The Village approved the plan from the outdoor and recreation committee to have it on the old landfill. It will cost about $75,000. The city recently increased the funds from $50,000. Olsen said the city has been budgeting for it for years they just needed to find the right place.

The park will have about a half-acre small dog section and a 5.5 acres larger dog area. There will be a gate that allows visitors to go from the park to nearby trails.

”It’s really exciting, we’ve been working on where to put this dog park for a couple of years now. Finally, Rothschild will have a dog park if we can get everything through the DNR,” said Olsen.

The next step is getting approval from the DNR. The city will meet with them on Wednesday to discuss.

Olsen said it’s a win-win because the land couldn’t be used for anything else anyway because it was a landfill previously.

Construction is scheduled to start on June 1st.

