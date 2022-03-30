Weather causes minimal power outages

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy weather and rain caused dozens of outages in Hazelhurst and Oconto Falls overnight. However, that is significantly less than the more than 100,000 that were without service due to weather last week.

In Hazelhurst, 23 customers were without service as of 9 a.m. In Plum Lake, 12 customers were without power.

In the Wisconsin Public Service area 86 customers are without service.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.