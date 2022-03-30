Wausau native writes song for Ukraine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native John McCutcheon posted a song on his Facebook page showing solidarity for Ukrainians that’s getting attention beyond U.S. borders.

“Just this morning I started getting comments from Ukrainian soldiers who said that they had heard the song and they were out on the battlefield,” McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon, who now lives in Smoke Rise, Georgia, was born in Wausau and lived there until he was 18. It was during those early years that he developed his appreciation for the folk music that would shape his life.

“I was introduced to folk music when my mom made me sit down and watch the March on Washington on television in 1963. But I fell in love with the ability of music that had solid roots and meant something in the culture,” he said.

When McCutcheon saw the impact the war in Ukraine was having on people in the U.S. he told his writing partner, folk legend Tom Paxton, they had to write something to mark the moment.

“This was something in this fractious time, when we can’t seem to agree on anything, that this was a moment when we could say, ‘Okay, we’re all together on this,” McCutcheon said.

The thing he likes best about music is the impact it can have on peoples’ lives while serving as an instrument of change.

“If the world is going to change, it’s not a matter of changing people’s minds, it’s really a matter of changing people’s hearts,” he said.

