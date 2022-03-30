The state of the paper industry workforce

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve followed the ups and downs of the local paper industry closely. Wisconsin is the number one paper-producing state in the nation. Despite the pandemic and a few setbacks over the years, the industry remains strong.

A new study on the paper industry focused on sustaining a capable workforce.

In Kaukauna is one of the oldest original paper mills in the state. It now houses offices and a public library, but it’s just one example of the rich industry of the paper industry here in Wisconsin. It’s where members of the paper industry met Wednesday to hear the findings of this workforce study.

Right now the industry employs more than 30,000 people statewide. With paper used in everything from notebooks to cell phones and cars, the demand is growing.

“Our mills are strong. The jobs are good paying, very, very diversified, very highly technological as far as skill sets, and we’re an environmentally sustainable manufacturing organization,” Wisconsin Paper Council president Scott Suder said.

The Wisconsin Paper Council, along with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Center for Customized Research and Services spent the past two-plus years looking into workforce challenges facing the paper industry in the state. As the paper industry workforce continues to age, there needs to be a push to attract and train the next generation.

”With regard to workforce, we need to get into K-12 schools, we need to get into the technical schools, even the colleges and get to young adults early to let them know this industry is an important part of our history but also an important part of our future and it may just be an important opportunity for them going forward,” Suder said.

This isn’t your grandfather’s paper mill anymore. Paper is cool.

These are the messages the study determined are important to convey when it comes to attracting new talent to paper industry jobs.

”They’re not dumb, dirty, dangerous. If you walk around a typical paper mill you’ll find more robots than people on the floors. You’ll see very few people on floors because they’re sitting up in control booths where they’re climate-controlled, looking at computer screen just like a financial analyst would be at a bank,” Jeffrey Sasche of the Center for Customized Research and Services said.

This study is only the beginning. Now collaborative work needs to get underway to attract and retain the next generation of workers in the industry.

“This industry is here to stay. This industry is strong, it’s vibrant, and it provides many opportunities for our youth. Whether they’re looking at going into a mill, looking at even college, after college there’s a lot of opportunities because this is a very technologically, highly skilled industry now and we need that workforce in the future,” Suder said.

