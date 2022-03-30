News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield

Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash involving two UH-60 helicopters at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield.(US Army)
By Kyle Jordan, Max Diekneite and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after a crash involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The solider has been identified as 26-year-old Capt. James T. Bellew, of Charlottesville, Virginia, WTOC reports.

Bellew entered the Army in 2017 as a medical service officer, became an Aeromedical Evacuation Officer in 2019, and has been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division since March of 2020.

Bellew’s previous assignment was at Camp Casey in South Korea as a Field Medical Assistant from September 2017 to September 2018.

“James was a part of one of the noblest professions imaginable; he dedicated his life to serving our country and did so in a role where he was constantly helping and saving the lives of others,” said Col. Eric Vanek, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
Breaking news
Man, 35, arrested following standoff in Marshfield

Latest News

FILE - In this May 28, 2019 photo, Mark D'Amico stands during his arraignment on charges...
Man in GoFundMe scam gets 27-month federal prison sentence
Street in Stevens Point renamed for one month to show support for victims of sexual assault
Street in Stevens Point renamed for one month to show support for victims of sexual assault
Muslim families in central Wisconsin prepare to celebrate Ramadan
Muslim families in central Wisconsin prepare to celebrate Ramadan
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl