News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon Blackstock.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kelly Clarkson is no more, at least not legally speaking.

The singer and television personality changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

That change turns her middle name into her last name, and she no longer has a middle name.

The 39-year-old says the decision stemmed from her recent divorce with Brandon Blackstock, although she was born with the last name Clarkson.

The original “American Idol” winner plans to keep the name Clarkson for her professional life since she’s used it for so long.

But in the eyes of the law, she’s now Kelly Brianne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
Mild temperatures in the 40s through the weekend. A chance for rain/snow Saturday. Sunshine...
First Alert Weather: Mild and sunny conditions return Friday. April (snow) showers ahead

Latest News

Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, left, stands outside St....
Pope makes historic apology to Indigenous for Canada abuses
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards
Handel's "The Messiah" returns after 20 years
Handel's "The Messiah" returns after 20 years
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Strike on Russian oil depot reported as Ukraine talks resume