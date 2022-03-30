News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Clouds to some clearing leading into Friday morning, chilly.
First Alert Weather: More bouts of snow showers ahead
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Emergency crews respond to the parking lot of a Denny's and Best Western in the Wisconsin...
2 injured in Wisconsin Dells shooting; police looking for suspect

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
UWSP softball continues to practice indoors as they await a WIAC season with high expectations.
UWSP Softball enters 2022 season with excitement, high expectations
Brain Injury Awareness Month 3/31/2022
Brain Injury Awareness Month 3/31/2022
PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Bucks top Nets, Giannis passes Kareem for team scoring lead