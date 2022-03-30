News and First Alert Weather App
Plover man charged in infant abuse case

David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old Plover man has been charged with causing significant injuries to an infant until the child was 3-months old.

David Schmies is charged with child abuse; intentionally causing harm. Schmies appeared in court Monday. He refused to sign his bond and remains in the Portage County Jail on a $50,000 signature bond.

Court documents state the baby was brought to the hospital on Dec. 13 after a relative was concerned for the baby’s welfare. The baby was found with poor color, shallow breathing and a swollen head. The relative said Schmies got out of the shower when she arrived.

Schmies said the baby didn’t look that bad when he set him in the chair. And later said, “Yeah, he’ll be fine”. When asked what happened, Schmies reportedly started crying.

Schmies later said the baby fell off a bed, but doctors said that type of fall would have not created the severe injuries the baby had.

Court documents said the baby had bruises all over his body including his face, hips, knee and backside. Those injuries were believed to have been caused during several abuse incidents. A CT scan showed a skull fracture with slight bleeding on the brain. The baby had 15 rib fractures, which doctors believed were the result of being squeezed. Court documents state the baby’s right leg had two fractures one directly above the knee and one directly below the knee, and the left leg had one directly above the knee and a second in the ankle. Doctors believe those injuries were the result of twisting/pulling or yanking of a limb.

Doctors said the baby did not have a condition that would have resulted in brittle bones, causing fractures.

Schmies is expected to return to court on April 11 to learn if his case will head to trial.

First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
Managing the dams along the Wisconsin River to prevent flooding
Gov. Evers stops in Merrill to tout $5M grant to boost telehealth services
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Virus activity low in 2 counties
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday