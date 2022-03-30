News and First Alert Weather App
A night to remember: Watford City high school’s prom extra special for one couple

A Watford City high school prom was extra special for one couple. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) – This is the story of a high school prom grand march that was truly grand.

Watford City senior Dakota Wollan told his parents he didn’t really have anyone he wanted to ask to his senior prom.

Then his dad made a suggestion that changed everything.

This is a moment Madeline Miller will never forget.

“I couldn’t believe I was out there,” said Miller, who has lived near Watford City most of her life.

It was her first prom. Her date: her great grandson, Dakota Wollan.

“We brought tears to many people’s eyes,” Wollan said.

It all started with a promposal.

“I have this old truck she gave me, it’s a 1985 ford she handed down to me and I got it running again. So, I took that truck and made a sign,” Wollan explained.

The sign said, “Can I take you to prom in this old truck?”

“I was pretty nervous,” he admitted.

“I was just wondering why he would want a 92-year-old going to prom with him when there are so many young girls in the school,” his great-grandmother added.

“If she would have said no, I wouldn’t have gone, so thanks to her I got to make a memory for my last prom and her first prom,” Wollan said.

“I had never been to prom before,” Miller said.

Her first prom turned out to be pretty special.

“Walking beside my great grandson, listening to this music as we walked and people clapping and hollering,” she recalled as the best moments of the dance.

“We walked out on the floor, and everyone just went wild,” added Wollan.

“You were the stars of the night,” commented reporter Jody Kerzman.

“Yes, I was!” Miller exclaimed.

A feeling they’ll hold onto and treasure forever.

Wollan and Miller danced the first dance, and then Wollan took his date home.

Miller said she doesn’t remember if the school even held proms when she was a teenager. She admitted she only went to a year and a half of high school though. Her dad got sick, and she had to drop out of school to help on the farm.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

