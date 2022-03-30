Marathon County Highway Department preps roads for storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are preparing the roads ahead of a winter storm. The Marathon County Highway Department is trying to keep the roads as safe as possible.

They’re not wasting any time getting the roads ready ahead of the storm. Workers already put down brine to reduce the amount of ice on the roads.

They’ve also been checking their trucks to make sure all of their equipment is in them. Workers are putting chains on their truck tires and pre-loading their trucks with salt. This way, when the storm hits, drivers can get out right away.

The department’s supervisor said all the resources will be out on the roads when the storm hits.

“We do have backup drivers. So, no matter what time it starts tonight, we talked to the guys this morning and told them you could get called at 8 p.m. tonight if that’s when the ice is up, or it could be 2 in the morning. You know, it’s all gonna depend on when it starts to happen,” Marathon County Highway Supervisor Paul Schilling said.

Schilling said he doesn’t recommend people pass the trucks on the roads when salting since the ice can be unpredictable and a safety hazard.

He also explained that ice is unpredictable, meaning there could be ice in one spot, but a mile later, it could be clear.

When it comes to treating the roads for ice and snow, crews are generally out plowing until they hit the last round of the day, then the roads are hit with salt. Whereas, ice will be treated with salt straight out of the gate.

Schilling said the best advice he can give drivers is to stay home if travel is not necessary.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.