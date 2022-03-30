News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Managing dams on the Wisconsin River in spring

Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company says they can cut down flooding by 20% - 30% through management
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are about 90 tributaries off of the Wisconsin River and Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company controls about 20 of them. Spring is a busy year for them.

“Man cannot control all of the inflow coming into the river,” said PeterHansen, Vice President of Operations,” Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company.

They can cut back on 20-30% of flooding depending on how they manage the dams. Spring is prime time for action.

“We’re refilling from that winter drawdown. We’re capturing the snow water, the rains that have been happening here in the last couple of weeks,” said Hansen.

Ice is a big concern for crews.

“Our crew yesterday, preemptively prior to this next round of rain coming, steamed the gates at that location to prepare it for this weeks run-off,” said Hansen.

The steamer breaks the ice into smaller pieces. Hanson said its mostly used on the gates so they can unfreeze them and open them. It can take crews a whole day on one gate to get it clear. When all the ice melts it contributes to how deep the water is. The Wisconsin River doesn’t fluctuate in-depth as much as the smaller rivers coming off of it.

“They can go from having a nice tranquil amount of water going through the stream in their yard to later that day water is outside of the banks,” said Hansen.

That’s why WVIC pays close attention to the weather and prepares.

“The large run-off is coming, we need to prepare our gates, we need to get the ice off of them and have everything operable and ready to be able to pass those increased flows,” said Hansen.

They are working with the National Weather Service as they plan for what the rest of this spring could bring.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
Mild temperatures in the 40s through the weekend. A chance for rain/snow Saturday. Sunshine...
First Alert Weather: Mild and sunny conditions return Friday. April (snow) showers ahead

Latest News

Handel's "The Messiah" returns after 20 years
Handel's "The Messiah" returns after 20 years
Virtual reality attraction
Virtual reality attraction
Breaking news
Man, 35, arrested following standoff in Marshfield
Mild temperatures in the 40s through the weekend. A chance for rain/snow Saturday. Sunshine...
First Alert Weather: Mild and sunny conditions return Friday. April (snow) showers ahead
UWSP softball continues to practice indoors as they await a WIAC season with high expectations.
UWSP Softball enters 2022 season with excitement, high expectations