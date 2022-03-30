Managing dams on the Wisconsin River in spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are about 90 tributaries off of the Wisconsin River and Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company controls about 20 of them. Spring is a busy year for them.

“Man cannot control all of the inflow coming into the river,” said PeterHansen, Vice President of Operations,” Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company.

They can cut back on 20-30% of flooding depending on how they manage the dams. Spring is prime time for action.

“We’re refilling from that winter drawdown. We’re capturing the snow water, the rains that have been happening here in the last couple of weeks,” said Hansen.

Ice is a big concern for crews.

“Our crew yesterday, preemptively prior to this next round of rain coming, steamed the gates at that location to prepare it for this weeks run-off,” said Hansen.

The steamer breaks the ice into smaller pieces. Hanson said its mostly used on the gates so they can unfreeze them and open them. It can take crews a whole day on one gate to get it clear. When all the ice melts it contributes to how deep the water is. The Wisconsin River doesn’t fluctuate in-depth as much as the smaller rivers coming off of it.

“They can go from having a nice tranquil amount of water going through the stream in their yard to later that day water is outside of the banks,” said Hansen.

That’s why WVIC pays close attention to the weather and prepares.

“The large run-off is coming, we need to prepare our gates, we need to get the ice off of them and have everything operable and ready to be able to pass those increased flows,” said Hansen.

They are working with the National Weather Service as they plan for what the rest of this spring could bring.

