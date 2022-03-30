Kids clothing drive to take place in April, United Way releases list of most needed items

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A kids’ clothing drive will take place during the month of April to help fill a need in Marathon County.

New and gently used children’s clothing can be brought to the United Way office, located at 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, or dropped off at any Peoples State Bank Branch in Marathon County by April 30.

The donations will be available to families through Rebecca’s Closet. It is a volunteer-run project of Women United that helps low-income families with children by supplying clothing size infants through size 14/16.

The most needed items at Rebecca’s Closet are sweatpants, athletic pants, and leggings in size 4T – 16 Children’s. T-shirts in all sizes. And shoes of all sizes. They also are in need of snow pants & waterproof mittens.

To purchase new items, click here for the Amazon wish list.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.