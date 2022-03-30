News and First Alert Weather App
John Hopkins launches survey on COVID illness experience and lingering symptoms

COVID-19 Long-Term Symptoms
COVID-19 Long-Term Symptoms(Theresa Knott / CC BY-SA 2.5)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
(WSAW) - Research scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health want to learn more about people’s experience with COVID-19, both during the illness and after the infection.

Researchers are asking people to take a 10-15 minute survey. It asks questions about symptoms, sleep patterns, stress levels, vaccination status, and health complications after the illness.

Click here to take the survey.

