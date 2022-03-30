News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Giannis scores 40, blocks Embiid late as Bucks beat Sixers

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.

James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Heat.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks. The last block was the most important as he swatted away Embiid’s layup attempt with 1.6 seconds left. The officials originally ruled that it was goaltending, tying the score, but the call was overturned after a video review.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
First Alert Weather Day continues through the mid-morning Thursday as snow accumulates.
First Alert Weather Day early Thursday
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Emergency crews respond to the parking lot of a Denny's and Best Western in the Wisconsin...
2 injured in Wisconsin Dells shooting; police looking for suspect
For the last few years, Appleton has spearheaded the movement to save the bee by asking...
Appleton creates national buzz about ‘No Mow May’

Latest News

Matt's Sportscast
Matt's 6pm Sportscast 3/29/22
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast: The Journey to Recovery
Wes Wendling gets some practice tosses in at Sentry Curling Center in Stevens Point
Hello, My Name Is: Wes Wendling
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast: Jumping Over Mental Hurdles