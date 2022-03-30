News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday

Wednesday morning brings a chance of freezing rain, rain changing to snow on Thursday.
By Mark Holley
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sheet of ice across North-Central Wisconsin Wednesday morning as freezing rain continues to move through the region during the morning hours. Hazardous travel conditions during the morning commute hours. Icy roads continue to be reported across the region. Use caution and drive carefully if you must travel. A lifting warm front Wednesday will allow for temperatures to warm into the lower 40s, and switch freezing rain to periods of rain for much of Wednesday into Wednesday evening, and breezy.

A sheet of ice Wednesday morning, followed by accumulating snowfall Thursday
A sheet of ice Wednesday morning, followed by accumulating snowfall Thursday(WSAW)

As low pressure moves across the area and then off to the northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, chillier air will wrap back in. Rain Wednesday evening will mix with and change to snow overnight into early Thursday morning. Periods of snow or snow showers for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow accumulations could be heavy and wet waking up Thursday morning. Accumulations may range between 3-6 inches across North-Central Wisconsin.

Snowfall Potential
Snowfall Potential(WSAW)
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WSAW)
Clouds breaking for sunshine on Friday with highs near 40. Partly cloudy next Saturday, April 2nd. Highs in the mid 40s. Sunday, April 3rd features more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 40s.

