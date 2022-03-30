News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says

Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news if you like avocados; eating them is a great way to help out your heart health.

A new government study found eating at least two servings a week, which adds up to one avocado, reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21%.

It also said that eating avocado instead of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats, like bacon, was especially beneficial.

Experts said anything you can do to improve your heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Clouds to some clearing leading into Friday morning, chilly.
First Alert Weather: More bouts of snow showers ahead
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Stevens Point police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Emergency crews respond to the parking lot of a Denny's and Best Western in the Wisconsin...
2 injured in Wisconsin Dells shooting; police looking for suspect

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
UWSP softball continues to practice indoors as they await a WIAC season with high expectations.
UWSP Softball enters 2022 season with excitement, high expectations
Brain Injury Awareness Month 3/31/2022
Brain Injury Awareness Month 3/31/2022
PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Bucks top Nets, Giannis passes Kareem for team scoring lead