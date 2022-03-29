News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Wautoma, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man was arrested for driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Joshua Hayes, 25, on March 28 at approximately 3:12 p.m. on State Highway 21 in the City of Wautoma, according to a news release.

An initial investigation, including field sobriety tests, indicated the driver was operating with a restricted controlled substance. There was a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Hayes was arrested for operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance 1st offense with a passenger under the age of 16, possession of THC, and operating with a suspended driver’s license.

