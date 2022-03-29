Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The 2022 lineup for Summerfest was announced Tuesday morning.

Headlining acts include Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, Alessia Cara, Jason Aldean and many more.

Click here to view the full lineup.

Summerfest is Thursday-Saturday June 23-25, June 30 - July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

According to WISC-TV, organizers said they do not plan to require masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test to attend this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.