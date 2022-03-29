News and First Alert Weather App
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.(Summerfest)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The 2022 lineup for Summerfest was announced Tuesday morning.

Headlining acts include Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, Alessia Cara, Jason Aldean and many more.

Click here to view the full lineup.

Summerfest is Thursday-Saturday June 23-25, June 30 - July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

According to WISC-TV, organizers said they do not plan to require masks, proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test to attend this year’s event.

