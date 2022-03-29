News and First Alert Weather App
Students get their 15 minutes of fame at a photo shoot

One student during the photoshoot on Tuesday.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Local photographer Dave Junion is giving students with special needs a chance to shine for a good cause. Junion is doing individual photo shoots for students with disabilities.

“A lot of students have never experienced this and they just feel so special,” said Trish Masanz, the transition program support teacher at Wausau School District.

Masanz said the experience gives students their fifteen minutes of fame.

The pictures will be turned into professional posters and displayed at a community disability resource fair on Monday, April 4.

Several students said they were nervous before the shoot.

“He does a great job getting the students to relax and enjoy the photo shoot.”

But, after it began it was all smiles and giggles.

“Dave is such a funny guy and I think it’s one person you’ll meet…if he messes with you, don’t be afraid to laugh,” said one Wausau student.

It’s not the first time Junion has donated his time.

“He’s done this for years for Everest and we are just so, we just feel so privileged to be a part of this,” said Masanz.

A student said he can’t wait to see the finished product.

“You can see all kinds of personalities coming through and just letting them shine, it’s wonderful,” said Masanz.

The Community Disability Resource Fair is Monday, April 4th at 4:30. RSVP by calling 715-679-5526.

Resource Fair Flier
