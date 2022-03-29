Stevens Point to consider delayed lawn care for month of May

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point will consider renewing the practice of ‘no-mow May’.

During the month of May property owners can skip mowing their lawn to encourage pollinator habitat. Many communities in Wisconsin already allow relaxed lawn care in the month of May for this very reason.

According to a news release from the city, there are over 4,000 species of bees in North America and populations have been affected to the point where 1 in 4 of those species are at risk of extinction. The main reasons for this decline have been attributed to loss of habitat, use of chemical pesticides and herbicides, and climate change.

If the Council approves the resolution, details and online registration will be available beginning on April 19 until May 6 at Stevenspoint.com/NoMowMay

Tenants will need to have the property owners register for the program. Participants from last year are encouraged to reuse their signs from last year and new registrants will be given a sign to post in their yard. All lawns must be back in compliance; less than 8 inch height on or before June 6, or they will be subject to penalties and city abatement.

“You can just reduce the number of times you mow, not mow at all or maybe only participate for a shorter time,” continued Mayor Wiza. “Be respectful of the environment, but please be respectful of your neighbors, too.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.