Rothschild stays course on PFAS in water

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Rothschild’s Water Commission met Monday to decide if action should be taken to further try to reduce levels of PFAS in their water supply.

Efforts so far made little difference in the levels of the forever chemicals found during testing.

General sentiment during the half-hour meeting was that they’re not in violation of federal mandates and their numbers are low. The Village is leaving action up to people who live there for now.

One factor in consideration was the cost of making improvements. Board members expressed concern over spending on a filtration overhaul and how that cost would be passed down.

The Village is consulting with Becher Hoppe engineering in Wausau and say they’ll take guidance from what’s learned from Wausau and Rib Mountain.

They will test the water again in June once the ground thaws out, and are shooting to have a plan by July 1.

