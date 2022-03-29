News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rothschild stays course on PFAS in water

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Rothschild’s Water Commission met Monday to decide if action should be taken to further try to reduce levels of PFAS in their water supply.

Efforts so far made little difference in the levels of the forever chemicals found during testing.

General sentiment during the half-hour meeting was that they’re not in violation of federal mandates and their numbers are low. The Village is leaving action up to people who live there for now.

One factor in consideration was the cost of making improvements. Board members expressed concern over spending on a filtration overhaul and how that cost would be passed down.

The Village is consulting with Becher Hoppe engineering in Wausau and say they’ll take guidance from what’s learned from Wausau and Rib Mountain.

They will test the water again in June once the ground thaws out, and are shooting to have a plan by July 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tenth to quarter-inch of ice could occur, especially from Highway 29 on north Tuesday night...
First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday and Thursday
ALDI Logo
Aldi store to build in Weston, store to open later this year
Weston coffee shop Fixations to be sold
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Large police presence in Thornton in Shawano County. March 25, 2022.
Investigators: Two dead after domestic disturbance shooting in Shawano County

Latest News

A state grant could help employees at private businesses afford childcare, as people struggle...
‘Partner Up!’ grant to help employees afford childcare
Water Commission Meets on PFAS 3/28/2022
Water Commission Meets on PFAS 3/28/2022
'Partner Up!' Grant Helps Childcare Affordability 3/28/2022
'Partner Up!' Grant Helps Childcare Affordability 3/28/2022
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child...
Wis. vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle