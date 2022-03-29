Portage County Judge Tom Eagon to resign, Gov. Evers seeks applicants to fill vacancy

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Portage County Circuit Court, Branch 1.

Judge Thomas Eagon will resign on July 3, 2022. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wed., April 20, 2022. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov . Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

