News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Portage County Judge Tom Eagon to resign, Gov. Evers seeks applicants to fill vacancy

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Portage County Circuit Court, Branch 1.

Judge Thomas Eagon will resign on July 3, 2022. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wed., April 20, 2022. The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov. Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle

Latest News

Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health are scrambling for more help. Marshfield and Aspirus are...
Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health in need of young talent
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
McCutcheon sings "Ukrainian Now"
Wausau native writes song for Ukraine
Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company helps manage dams.
Managing dams on the Wisconsin River in spring