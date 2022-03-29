People, businesses in Prentice area encouraged to take internet speed test

PRENTICE, Wis. (WSAW) - People and businesses located in the Prentice School District are encouraged to take an internet speed test.

The Northwest Regional Planning Commission is conducting a survey regarding internet speeds in northwest Wisconsin.

Results of the test will be used to establish where support is needed. The test will help determine where internet speeds are below FCC standards and where the state needs to focus on building the broadband infrastructure.

Click here to take the speed test.

