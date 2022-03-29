News and First Alert Weather App
MU customers behind on electric bill risk disconnection on April 15

Marshfield Utilities
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Utilities is asking customers who’ve fallen behind on their electric bill to make a payment plan to avoid disconnection.

Customers who fail to do so could have their service disconnected on April 15.

“There is no winner in a disconnection and all these communications are our attempt to avoid the interruption of service and to make certain our customers are aware of their options”, said Ross Larson, MU customer accounts supervisor.

Larson said MU is working with Wood County Human Services to provide information to previous recipients that are in-need. To review your options, call 715-387-1195.

“Our goal is to help them understand that the possibility of disconnection is real and what options are available to help”, said Larson. Federal, State and local programs have been added while others have had thresholds and qualifications modified to offer greater help to a larger number of applicants. The goal is to help people stay in their homes and get assistance so disconnection can be avoided. We encourage our at-risk Customers to contact Energy Services, Community Action Agency or the Rental Assistance Program for details.”

