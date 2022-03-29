News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of starving infant to death charged with capital murder

Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the...
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested March 22 after being indicted for the death of their 5-month-old child, who authorities say died in early October 2021 after being starved.(Pearl River Co. Sheriff Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple are now facing capital murder charges in the death of their 5-month-old daughter.

Kendra Beck, 20, and Takoda Miller, 23, were arrested March 22 and booked into the Pearl River County Jail after being indicted for the death of the child, which occurred in early October 2021, according to WLOX.

According to the indictment, the couple intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved 5-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth.

The couple were also charged with felony child neglect after authorities say a second child who was 19 months old at the time was found to be neglected and abused.

The indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler of food, clothing, shelter, healthcare or supervision, resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health. In addition, court documents say the abuse caused the child to become infested with lice, covered in feces and have severe diaper rash.

Beck and Miller are being held in the Pearl River County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle

Latest News

presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscar slap
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health are scrambling for more help. Marshfield and Aspirus are...
Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health in need of young talent
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot