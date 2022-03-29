News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Merrill native recognized as Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Airman of the Year

Master Sgt. Samantha Burrows, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer...
Master Sgt. Samantha Burrows, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.(Wisconsin National Guard photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill native, Master Sgt. Samantha Burrows is one of four airmen recognized as the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Airmen of the Year.

Burrows is an intelligence superintendent with the 115th Fighter Wing’s Operations Group. She is the is the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Burrows joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard in 2018 after spending eight years on active duty. She chose the intelligence field when she enlisted because it seemed like an interesting way to be involved in daily operations and stay informed about world events.

“Our office benefits the organization by providing insight into why we are involved in certain operations,” Burrows said. “We also provide the data needed to keep our unit members safe — more specifically, the pilots when they are operating downrange.”

To be named Outstanding Airman of the Year, recipients must consistently demonstrate outstanding job performance, leadership and superior Airmen qualities. These attributes exemplify what is required for the Wisconsin Air National Guard to fulfill its responsibilities as the primary combat reserve of the Air Force, while simultaneously remaining ready to serve the governor in times of emergency.

Airmen from Milwaukee, Appleton, Baraboo and Fond du Lac were also recognized as the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Airmen of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle

Latest News

Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health are scrambling for more help. Marshfield and Aspirus are...
Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health in need of young talent
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
McCutcheon sings "Ukrainian Now"
Wausau native writes song for Ukraine
Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company helps manage dams.
Managing dams on the Wisconsin River in spring