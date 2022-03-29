Merrill native recognized as Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Airman of the Year

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill native, Master Sgt. Samantha Burrows is one of four airmen recognized as the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Airmen of the Year.

Burrows is an intelligence superintendent with the 115th Fighter Wing’s Operations Group. She is the is the Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. Burrows joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard in 2018 after spending eight years on active duty. She chose the intelligence field when she enlisted because it seemed like an interesting way to be involved in daily operations and stay informed about world events.

“Our office benefits the organization by providing insight into why we are involved in certain operations,” Burrows said. “We also provide the data needed to keep our unit members safe — more specifically, the pilots when they are operating downrange.”

To be named Outstanding Airman of the Year, recipients must consistently demonstrate outstanding job performance, leadership and superior Airmen qualities. These attributes exemplify what is required for the Wisconsin Air National Guard to fulfill its responsibilities as the primary combat reserve of the Air Force, while simultaneously remaining ready to serve the governor in times of emergency.

Airmen from Milwaukee, Appleton, Baraboo and Fond du Lac were also recognized as the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Airmen of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.