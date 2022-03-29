News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Jada Pinkett Smith talks ‘healing’ on social media days after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Following the Oscars fiasco, Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media Tuesday and shared a message: “This is a season for healing, and I am here for it.”

Her Instagram post comes two days after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The incident occurred while Rock was presenting the award for best documentary. The comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during his dialogue, saying he was looking forward to a “G.I. Jane” sequel, referring to her shaved head.

Will Smith then got out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she shaved her head last year after struggling with alopecia.

Shortly after the incident, Will Smith won his first-ever Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the movie “King Richard.” He apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech but not to Rock.

Will Smith later apologized on Monday when he issued a statement on social media saying in part that his behavior at Sunday’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced Monday it will be launching a review into Sunday’s incident.

Rock has not immediately commented after what happened during the Oscars.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle

Latest News

presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscar slap
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health are scrambling for more help. Marshfield and Aspirus are...
Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus Health in need of young talent
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
Shortage of Healthcare Workers 3/30/2022
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot