The Inn at SentryWorld opens to the public

The hotel features 64 rooms on 3 floors
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The new boutique hotel at SentryWorld is officially open to the public. The Inn at SentryWorld has been under construction since the beginning of 2020.

The luxury hotel has 64 rooms that range in different styles and layouts, an outfitter shop for people to not only buy clothes but rent equipment like bikes, snowshoes and cross country skis, a 24-hour gym for guests, a kids club, various living spaces, and a cafe.

“To have a higher level option for our guests, a luxurious option for our guests to choose from, was just the right thing we needed to do that fits our vision of what we’re doing here at SentryWorld,” general manager for the Inn at SentryWorld, Chad Bates said.

Bates said the style of the hotel will bring in a different kind of guest, not only to SentryWorld, but also to the community.

“Having Sentry Insurance just across the street, having the beautiful picturesque golf course and being able to host the U.S. Senior Open, which is in 2023, adding an inn, it made sense for what we’re doing here at Sentry World.”

The Library Cafe in the hotel is open to not only guests but also everyone in the community. It also features books written by Wisconsin authors.

“Because SentryWorld and Sentry Insurance is such a big part of this community, it’s our way to share a little bit of love back,” Bates explained.

Everything that is baked in the cafe is made fresh daily. There is also a barista and bar as well.

SentryWorld is offering tours to the public starting for the first two weeks it’s open. Tours are scheduled at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

