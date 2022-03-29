Hilight Zone Podcast: The Journey to Recovery

RALEIGH, NC. (WSAW) - Stratford native Macey Kilty was on the biggest stage of her wrestling career so far. She was in the finals of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials until a shoulder injury in the final bout ended her hopes of qualifying for the Olympics.

11 months after the injury, Noah Manderfeld talks to the wrestler about that moment, the recovery and where she is at since returning to competition.

