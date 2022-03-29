News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast: The Journey to Recovery

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, NC. (WSAW) - Stratford native Macey Kilty was on the biggest stage of her wrestling career so far. She was in the finals of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials until a shoulder injury in the final bout ended her hopes of qualifying for the Olympics.

11 months after the injury, Noah Manderfeld talks to the wrestler about that moment, the recovery and where she is at since returning to competition.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain changing over to snow late tonight into early Thursday
First Alert Weather Day late tonight into early Thursday
David Schmies, 22, is charged with child abuse
Plover man charged in infant abuse case
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle

Latest News

Matt's Sportscast
Matt's 6pm Sportscast 3/29/22
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of...
Giannis scores 40, blocks Embiid late as Bucks beat Sixers
Wes Wendling gets some practice tosses in at Sentry Curling Center in Stevens Point
Hello, My Name Is: Wes Wendling
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast: Jumping Over Mental Hurdles