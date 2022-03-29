Hello, My Name Is: Wes Wendling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From a young age, Wes Wendling knew he wanted to get into curling.

“I grew up in the area and my dad has been the coach here since he moved here,” said Wes. “Seeing it happen and always being here, I always wanted to go out and try it and have fun.”

Wes began curling with his family at eight years old. He, his older brother, his mother, and his father would compete in a Sunday league at the Wausau Curling Club. It was then that his father, also the head coach of Wausau West’s curling team, knew his son had good instincts for the game.

“He would analyze his brother’s shots and criticize his brother’s shots,” said Wes’s father James. “I knew that he was kind of passionate about the strategy and passionate about the ideas and seeing different shots and different things so I knew early on, when he was probably eight years old, that he was going to be a pretty good skip.”

His father’s instinct proved to be true. Wes went on to be the skipper for his dad on the Wausau West team, winning two state titles.

“He never gets down on us or anything so we always feel good like we can always come back and win no matter who we’re playing against,” said Wes’s longtime teammate Chris Kirsch. “If we’re losing or anything we know we can come back.”

Wes won the title as a freshman and then again this February as a senior. For the team, overcoming the obstacle of COVID-19 has made the most recent title all the more enjoyable.

”Coming out here senior year after all the COVID and just finishing it off strong how we wanted to end it was just a great feeling,” said Wes.

“It was just really nice to get back to that place,” said Kirsch.

One thing that continued to evolve over the four years was Wes’s relationship with his father/coach, something that at times has been a challenge.

“It’s been an interesting experience,” laughs Wendling.

“We have had situations where we’ve had to talk through situations where I’m trying to be his dad and other points where I’m trying to be his coach,” said James. You’re trying to work through those, but those lines blur sometimes.”

However, the pair’s communication on and off the ice has helped forge a special connection, one that once again elevated them to state champion status.

”It’s not necessarily easy hearing some of those criticisms from your dad,” said James. “He’s been able to kind of work with those and work through those and do a really good job.”

It doesn’t end at the high school level for Wes. He’s competed at nationals on U18 and U21 teams. He’ll be skippering for a U21 team for the fifth time coming up in April. For Wes, these are all strides to get to his ultimate goal.

”My end goal would eventually be to make it to the Olympics,” said Wendling. “That’s what I’m working towards. Every day, just working out, practicing and just striving to be there.”

In addition to his next U21 completion, Wes will play at U18 nationals at the end of March.

