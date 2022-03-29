News and First Alert Weather App
Granite Peak closed Wednesday due to icy weather

Granite Peak Ski Hill
Granite Peak Ski Hill(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Resort will be closed for the day Wednesday due to a spring storm.

NewsChannel 7 has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday. The freezing rain and sleet will last into the morning hours on Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages could be the result Wednesday morning with a tenth to quarter-inch of ice accumulation. As temperatures rise through the 30s on Wednesday morning, the freezing rain will change to rain from south to north. Rain Wednesday evening will mix with and change to snow overnight into early Thursday morning. Periods of snow or snow showers for Thursday with highs in the low to mid-30s. The amount of snow is still to be determined, but the best chance of a few inches of accumulation could be in the Northwoods, with lesser amounts of snowfall in Central Wisconsin.

The ski hill plans to open normally Thursday.

Granite Peak is located at 227200 Snowbird Ave. in Wausau.

