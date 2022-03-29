News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers Signs bill designating the Deputy LaVonne Zenner Memorial Bridge in Wood County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
MARSHFIELD , Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill renaming the State Highway 13 and County Highway A bridge over U.S. Highway 10 as the Deputy LaVonne Zenner Memorial Bridge.

Only three weeks after being hired as a full-time deputy for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Zenner tragically died on Aug. 3, 1989, when she was involved in a car accident on her way to meet her field training officer.

“Deputy Zenner was an active member of her community committed to serving her friends and neighbors, and it is an honor to designate this bridge in her memory,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s people like Deputy Zenner who truly embody what it means to be a Wisconsinite and make our state and communities better places to live. So, I want to thank the bipartisan legislators who worked to send this bill to my desk on behalf of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department to honor her memory and service.”

She is survived by her parents, her husband, and her two children, Angela and Eric.

In addition to her law enforcement service, Deputy Zenner was an active member of the Marshfield community and in recognition of her dedication to serving her community, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department sought out the designation of this bridge in her memory.

“We just want to remember the members of our own department that gave the ultimate sacrifice. And also what they did professionally and privately in their community, and the sacrifice the families have made,” said Wood County Deputy Sheriff Sara McCormick.

