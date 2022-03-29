News and First Alert Weather App
City of Wausau works to pretreat streets before icy weather

Public works sprays brine on street to aid in ice removal
Public works sprays brine on street to aid in ice removal(Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is preparing streets for icy weather.

City streets have been prepped with brine. Brine is a mixture of salt and water. Applying brine before the storm is like putting oil in a skillet before frying food. Brine prevents a bond from forming between snow and the pavement so plow blades can more efficiently clear the roads.

Compared to rock salt, salt brine works faster, saves money and stays in place. According to AccuWeather, it takes four times less salt to prevent ice accumulation than to remove ice after it has formed.

NewsChannel 7 has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday. The freezing rain and sleet will last into the morning hours on Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages could be the result Wednesday morning with a tenth to quarter-inch of ice accumulation. As temperatures rise through the 30s on Wednesday morning, the freezing rain will change to rain from south to north. Rain Wednesday evening will mix with and change to snow overnight into early Thursday morning. Periods of snow or snow showers for Thursday with highs in the low to mid-30s. The amount of snow is still to be determined, but the best chance of a few inches of accumulation could be in the Northwoods, with lesser amounts of snowfall in Central Wisconsin.

